 Energy Insiders Podcast: Could Market Forces bring an end to coal and gas? | RenewEconomy

Energy Insiders Podcast: Could Market Forces bring an end to coal and gas?

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Julien Vincent from Market Forces on the campaign to get banks, investment houses and superannuation funds to switch away from fossil fuels and into new clean technologies.

Posted on 0 Comments
share
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Julien Vincent from Market Forces joins Energy Insiders on the campaign to get banks, investment houses and superannuation funds to switch away from fossil fuels and into new clean technologies.

It has been slow but steady going in Australia, where the focus of attention has been on gas majors such as Santos, the Adani coal project and Rio Tinto. But the momentum witnessed overseas in curbing coal investment is growing. Will there be a tipping point soon?

Also, the Coalition’s new grab-bag of coal and gas policy initiatives.

You can find previous editions of the Energy Insiders Podcast here, or on your favourite podcast platform.

Solaray is a proud sponsor of Energy Insiders
Solaray is a proud sponsor of Energy Insiders
Evergen is a proud sponsor of Energy Insiders

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

﻿
Get up to 3 quotes from pre-vetted solar (and battery) installers.