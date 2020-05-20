Energy Insiders Podcast: Could Market Forces bring an end to coal and gas?

Julien Vincent from Market Forces joins Energy Insiders on the campaign to get banks, investment houses and superannuation funds to switch away from fossil fuels and into new clean technologies.

It has been slow but steady going in Australia, where the focus of attention has been on gas majors such as Santos, the Adani coal project and Rio Tinto. But the momentum witnessed overseas in curbing coal investment is growing. Will there be a tipping point soon?

Also, the Coalition’s new grab-bag of coal and gas policy initiatives.

You can find previous editions of the Energy Insiders Podcast here, or on your favourite podcast platform.