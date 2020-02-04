Energy Insiders Podcast: Can Steggall bridge the climate divide?

Independent Zali Steggall will soon introduce a UK-styled climate bill that seeks to plot a path to a zero-carbon economy. Will the major parties get on board?

Stegall, the former lawyer and world champion skier, unseated former prime minister Tony Abbott in the seat of Warringah in last year’s election, and is encouraging a “conscience” vote for MPs on her proposal, which will not lock in any particular mechanism, but will create a “climate commission” to advise on the path to zero emissions.

Stegall has also published a “roadmap to zero” for her consituents and is advising others to get on board her “ClimateActNow” campaign, which she sees as a kind of informal plebiscite. She joins Energy Insiders to discuss her vision.

Also, more on the extraordinary events in Australia’s main grid last week, when extreme heat, storms, tornadoes, bushfires and record demand put pressure on the network, and how South Australia will manage as an energy island for at least two weeks

