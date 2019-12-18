Energy Insiders Podcast: Australia’s energy future is renewable, and digital

AEMO’s head of system design and engineering Alex Wonhas joins the last episode of the Energy Insiders podcast for 2019 to discuss the energy transition and the Integrated System Plan.

The ISP contains a number of different scenarios, but the key ones are those that respond to technology changes, consumer choice, and the need for Australia to do its fair share of global efforts to cap average global warming at around 1.5°C.

This last scenario envisages a grid powered 90 per cent by renewables by 2040. Can it be done? Of course, says Wonhas, we have the technology. But the transition needs a careful plan and immediate action to ensure the infrastructure, the market design, and the market rules are fit for purpose for a different grid to the one we have now.

You can find previous editions of the Energy Insiders Podcast here, or on your favourite podcast platform.

We’d like to thank all our listeners for your indulgence, your feedback, and your kind words of support, and to our principal sponsors, Solaray Energy and Evergen.

We will be back in the New Year. Please enjoy your break.