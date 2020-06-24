Energy Insiders Podcast: Electric vehicles – Can the world catch up with Tesla?

Drew Kodjak, the executive director of the International Council on Clean Transportation, joins the Energy Insiders podcast to discuss the need for the world’s car manufacturers to catch up with Tesla if the ambitious Paris climate targets have any hope of being met.

He also looks at Australia and why it should – at the very least – introduce fuel economy standards. But that is just the start, and some form of EV targets will be needed.

Kodjak notes that Tesla is a global leader, and its lead over the rest of the market is quite substantial. That’s great and just reward for a company that sought to reinvent the industry, “but we really do need all of the major manufacturers to transfer to electrfication as soon as possible if we are to stay below 1.5°C,” he says..

And, the hosts also discuss the schism over five minute settlements, Such Australia’s fast tracking of new projects, rules and protocols, and how AEMO navigated the grid through its summer from hell.

