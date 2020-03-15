Decmil threatens further action over Sunraysia solar farm dispute

Leading engineering group Decmil has threatened further action in an ongoing dispute over payments at the heavily delayed Sunraysia solar farm in New South Wales, one of dozens of large scale wind and solar projects to have their connection and commissioning pushed back by months, or in some cases years.

Decmil revealed in December that it was booking a $14 million hit to its cash flow as a result of a dispute over payments at the 200MW Sunraysia solar farm. The failure to obtain an R1 registration with the Australian Energy Market Operator, meant the solar plant, the biggest in NSW, could not proceed to formal commissioning and begin sending output to the grid.

Sunraysia – owned by John Laing and Maoneng, and located near Balranald in the south-west of the state – is one of a number of wind and solar farms that have been fully installed, but are unable to connect because of various issues – some relating to bottlenecks and restrictions on the grid, some to new connection rules, and some for other matters.

Decmil said in December that Sunraysia Solar has refused to award an extension of time and an associated adjustment to the contracted date for substantial completion. That meant it faces delays in progress payments, including the completion milestone payment, until the issue is resolved.

Last week it said the dispute is ongoing and an AEMO report on marginal loss factors released earlier this month noted that Sunraysia is still not registered.