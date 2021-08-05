Decmil awarded $21m wind farm balance of plant works

Press Release

Decmil Group Limited is pleased to announce that it has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract worth up to $23 million, to deliver the civil balance of plant works for the Crookwell 3 Wind Farm Project.

The contract has a base value of $21 million, with exercisable options worth a further $2 million.

Under the contract, Decmil will be responsible for 16 kilometres of road construction, encompassing both new site access roads and improvements to existing site access roads. Additionally, the Company will undertake 116,000 cubic metres of bulk earthworks for hardstands, laydowns, and building pads, as well as 6,600 cubic metres of concrete in tower bases.

Geotechnical investigations have already commenced, with site work anticipated to commence next month. Completion of the civil balance of plant works is targeted for mid 2022. Decmil will then return to site to complete grouting after the turbine installation, whilst dependent on installation dates, this is scheduled for completion in late 2022.

The contract is part of a broader joint venture arrangement with RJE Global, who are undertaking the electrical balance of plant works for Crookwell 3.

The Crookwell 3 Project is being developed by Global Power Generation (GPG) and will include construction of 16 turbines, providing an additional 50 megawatts (MW) of power to the New South Wales (NSW) energy market via a 330-kilovolt transmission line.

The Crookwell 3 Project follows GPG selecting Decmil to deliver the balance of plant works on GPG’s 218MW Ryan Corner Wind Farm in Victoria (see ASX announcement dated 18 November 2020).

That award followed the successful electrification of the Warradarge and Yandin Wind Farms earlier in the 2021 fiscal year, for which Decmil also completed the balance of plant works.

Decmil CEO Dickie Dique said “the contract win was a testament to the Company’s proven track record of successfully delivering wind farm projects”.

“This is another contract which illustrates our ability to capitalise on the buoyant energy sector by securing work with an existing blue-chip client,” Mr Dique said.

“We look forward to working closely with RJE and further strengthening our relationship with them, following the continued successful progression of our joint venture at the Ryan Corner Wind Farm. “Decmil is methodically converting its tender pipeline into contract wins, as the Company transitions from a year of consolidation in FY21 to a year of growth in FY22.”