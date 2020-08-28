Construction begins at Australia’s largest community-owned solar farm

One Step Off The Grid

Construction has commenced at one of Australia’s largest community-owned solar farms, with the first sod turned at the 1MW SolarShare project in Canberra.

The commencement of construction is a milestone that has been a long time in the works, with SolarShare first initiating its efforts to establish a community-owned solar farm in Canberra back in 2011.

SolarShare hopes to be able to replicate the community ownership model, with the Majura project to serve as a key proof-of-concept that could enable the creation of additional community energy projects in other parts of Australia.

“The Majura farm is our flagship project,” SolarShare chair Nick Fejer said. “So we are immensely proud of reaching this milestone. Our climate is changing, as is our community, and we all have an important role to play in creating sustainable energy.”

SolarShare said that it hoped the community ownership model would provide a pathway to ownership of solar power for community members who may be prevented from directly investing in their own solar systems, such as renters or those living in apartments.

“SolarShare is for anyone who wants to be part of the shift to a renewable energy economy. This includes people who previously had no access to solar power market such as renters or those without a roof suitable for solar panels,” Fejer added.

Construction was kick-started by ACT climate change and sustainability minister Shane Rattenbury, with the project to be co-owned by around 500 local community members, and will produce enough power to supply around 250 Canberra homes…

