Complete list of electric cars under $75,000 in Australia in 2021

In 2021 there will be as many as 30 electric car models to choose from in Australia, and although more than 10 will not be launched until next year, many of them are available right now.

Despite the impact of Covid-19, the year 2020 has seen several new electric cars launched in Australia, adding a little more consumer choice despite a lack of support from government.

While some car makers have sadly delayed models (such as Kia’s e-Niro and e-Soul), as they shunt inventory to other jurisdictions to meet vehicle emissions targets, we have to tip our hat to car makers who have taken the leap to test the fledgling Australian EV market regardless.

In particular, we commend car makers who are bringing in electric cars under the relatively affordable $50,000 mark, and even the slightly more expensive $75,000 price mark.

Crucially, all fall under the $77,565 luxury car tax threshold, a tax that was originally introduced to protect the now non-existent Australian car making industry.

The best-selling Nissan Leaf features a 40kWh battery for 240km real world range, and was Australia’s second model available for a price starting below $50,000. It will be joined by the 62kWh Leaf e+ in 2021, but this nifty EV is available right now. It fits right in with everyday city driving, with all the modern comforts of a family vehicle plus zero emissions feelgood. Read our review here.

The Mini Cooper SE is the British brand’s first electric car in Australia, and is priced from $59,900 before on-road costs. The iconic brand says it has focussed on delivering the same dynamic Mini handling we’ve come to know and love. And while with its 180km or so real world range it is pitched as a city car, it is just as much fun in the country. Read our review here.