Australian wave technology to be deployed in Mauritius, with Japan subsidy

A proposed wave power project for the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius subsidy using technology from the Australian-born, Wales-based wave energy company Bombora Wave Power has received a welcome boost in the form of a subsidy from the Japanese Government.

The proposed wave power project was selected by the Japanese Government’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

It will be built by Mitsui, which is seeking to support local institutions and projects after one of its chartered bulk carriers, the Wakashio, ran aground off Mauritius in July 2020, resulting in an oil spill and a serious impact on the local marine and natural environment.

The wave power project also plays a part in the roadmap drawn up by Mauritius to increase its percentage of renewable energy to 35% or 40% by 2030 – a roadmap which has identified wave power as a potential future power source.

Development of the wave power project will also involve Bombora Wave Power, who partnered with MOL in January to begin identifying wave energy potential across Japan and neighbouring regions.

Bombora Wave Power started life in Perth, Western Australia, where it developed its mWave technology – a patented membrane-style wave energy converter unique among peers, as it is able to simultaneously address wave power challenges such as cost of energy and ocean wave survivability.

Bombora mWave from Preconstruct on Vimeo.

Bombora’s mWave technology can either be fixed to the ocean floor or co-located with floating platforms such as floating wind turbines.

MOL and Bombora are currently undertaking research in Mauritius to identify wave energy potential using Bombora’s mWave energy converter as well as site selection, and possibly hybrid projects with wind.

Bombora is also currently undertaking the final assembly and construction phase of its 1.5MW mWave Pembrokeshire Demonstration Project in Wales – where the company is now based after moving from Perth.

In January, Bombora had predicted that installation would be scheduled for mid-2021, but the company has yet to update on progress.