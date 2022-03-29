Another 115MW solar farm starts sending power to the grid in NSW

Another new solar farm has begun sending power to the grid in New South Wales, with the 115MW (ac) Metz facility recording its first output this week.

Metz, owned by FRV and Omers Infrastructure, is the biggest solar farm in northern NSW and is located in the heart of the New England electorate of Nationals leader and deputy prime minister and renewable energy enthusiast Barnaby Joyce.

The solar farm is at the start of the commissioning process, and will gradually test all its inverters before ramping up through the various hold point tests defined by the Australian Energy Mark Operator. It is expected to reach full production in a few months.

Metz is one of nine big solar farm projects being built by FRV in Australia, with the latest development being the Sebastapol solar farm, also in NSW, reaching full production (pictured above). Both projects have been built by Beon Energy Solutions.

Metz is contracted to supply green power to Snowy Hydro.

“We are excited to see another FRV’s project start injecting clean electricity into the grid and we look forward to see the plant at its full capacity soon”. FRV’s managing director in Australia, Carlo Frigerio, said in an emailed statement.

