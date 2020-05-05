AGL sees more signs of “dawn of battery age” in increased household demand

AGL first predicted the “dawn of the battery” age as it announced a series of investments and contracts in grid scale “big batteries” in both NSW and Queensland, both to help replace the Liddell coal generator scheduled for closure in 2023 and to support and balance its increased generation of wind and solar energy.

At an online conferenc hosted by Macquarie Group on Tuesday, AGL chief executive Brett Redman says increased demand has now been detected in the residential market, echoing anecdotal evidence from solar installers who have reported an increase in enquires as homeowners think of energy resilience in light of the summer bushfires and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“One of the other interesting data points we have seen recently is a material increase in residential battery quotes and sales (albeit off a small base),” Redman says in notes accompanying his presentation.

“This has been particularly driven by the South Australian subsidy change, and uptick in government grants. I have spoken previously about the “dawn of the battery age” and I believe it,” Redman said.

“Despite COVID-19 the energy transition will continue and we now forecast residential battery installations to reach 150,000 by 2025. So, when it comes to post-COVID recovery for the energy industry, residential batteries is a great opportunity that we are leaning into.”

That figure of 150,000 apparently reflects AGL’s predictions for total residential battery storage installations, which seems to be undercooking the market a bit, given that more than 20,000 batteries have been installed in each of the last three years, and this is expected to continue over the coming years, if not accelerate significantly.