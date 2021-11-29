AGL breaks ground on Torrens big battery, biggest in South Australia

AGL says it has “broken ground” at the site of its Torrens Island power station in preparation for the construction of the 250MW grid-scale Torrens battery, which will be the biggest in the state once complete.

The $180 million battery will feature one hour of storage in its first stage, as it will focus more on the provision of grid services rather than storing and shifting the timing of the output of wind and solar, even though these technologies account for nearly two thirds of the state’s annual demand..

The battery will also focus its ability to act as a “grid forming battery inverter” – and deliver some of the critical services needed as gas generators exit the grid. It is likely to be expanded to four hours of storage when the time shifting of wind and solar becomes more important.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to commence our battery program in South Australia,” AGL’s chief operating officer Markus Brokhof said in a statement.

“Today’s milestone is an important step in bringing to life our vision for the low-carbon industrial energy hubs required for Australia’s energy future.”

AGL already contractors the output, but does not own, the small 30MW/8MWh Dalrymple North battery in South Australia, and the new 100MW/150MWh Wandoan battery in Queensland, which has started the commissioning process.

The Torrens Island battery – to be built by Wartsilla – will be the first of AGL’s national roll-out of 850MW of grid-scale batteries and will be the first step in the re-purposing of the Torrens Island gas facility into a new “energy hub” that will feature battery storage and green hydrogen electrolysers.

Its battery portfolio is expected to include a 50MW battery in Broken Hill, a 200 MW battery at its Loy Yang A power station in Victoria, a 150MW battery at its soon to be closed Liddell coal power station in NSW, as well as support for new grid-scale battery projects being built in NSW by Maoneng .

“As Australia’s largest energy generator, we understand the importance of enabling flexibility and ensuring reliability across the National Electricity Market as we continue to integrate renewable generation,” Brokhof said his statement.

“We anticipate the Torrens Island energy hub will bring together various industry sectors and a combination of technologies to deliver South Australia’s energy future, and this battery is the first step toward that goal.

“With South Australia generating more power from renewable sources than any other state, this battery will further reinforce a reliable energy supply for households and businesses.”

AGL said it expects up to 50 local jobs will be created during construction, and the battery is planned to be fully operational by early 2023.

State energy Minister Dan van Holst Pellekaan said AGL’s investment was yet another step on South Australia’s journey towards of net-100% renewable energy generation by 2030 and the thousands of jobs that transition will generate.

“The Marshall Government fast tracked the planning process for this important project to accelerate South Australia’s transition to cheaper, cleaner, more reliable energy,” he said.

Over the weekend, the state reached a record 135 per cent penetration of wind and solar, and another record of 101 per cent wind and solar over a 72-hour period, courtesy of new guidelines that reduces the amount of gas generation needed in the system.