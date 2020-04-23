AER announces new CEO: Dr Liz Develin

Press Release

The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) today announced that Dr Elizabeth (Liz) Develin has been appointed as the regulator’s next CEO.

AER Chair Clare Savage said, “Liz has over 20 years senior leadership experience in complex governance environments and has had a broad range of experience within the public sector.

“Liz was responsible for the Energy portfolio in the NSW Government and had oversight for the NSW legislation covering the energy sector and pipelines. For a number of years she was the NSW Government’s representative to the COAG Energy Council’s Senior Committee of Officials.

“We are very pleased to appoint a CEO who comes with an excellent understanding of the challenges facing the sector and the role a strong and independent regulator can play in promoting the long term interests of consumers.

Dr Develin was a Deputy Secretary in the NSW Public Service and completed her Doctorate in Business Administration researching the effectiveness of policy implementation in the health sector. She will commence with the AER on 11 May 2020.

“I would also like to thank Michelle Groves who has been the CEO of the AER since its inception 15 years ago. She has helped to build a strong and effective national regulator and managed the organisation through significant periods of change.

“While Michelle does not leave for a number of weeks the AER Board and staff wish to acknowledge Michelle for her enormous dedication and successful tenure as the foundation CEO of the AER,” said Ms Savage.

