ACT flooded by proposals as suppliers jostle for role in electric bus fleet

The ACT government has received more than 100 expressions of interests from a range of suppliers in response to a call for proposals to deliver the ACT government’s plan to purchase up to 90 electric buses.

The strong response highlights the surging interest in the local production of electric vehicles, and the growing number of businesses looking to meet demand from governments planning to switch fleets to electric models.

ACT transport minister Chris Steel welcomed the strong interest in the ACT government’s electric bus fleet plans, after receiving proposals for the supply of buses as well as supporting infrastructure, including new charging stations and the construction of a new bus terminal.

“The procurement of new battery electric buses has attracted wide interest and gives us confidence of getting the right solution to successfully transition our fleet to zero emissions,” Steel said.

“Industry briefings will include information about our requirements not only to procure the first 90 battery electric buses, but also the associated charging infrastructure and essential training packages required to upskill our workforce to the new technology.”

The ACT government issued a call for expressions of interest after the Labor-Greens alliance was successfully re-elected at an October poll. The parties agreed to source at least 90 new electric buses, to join the territory’s public transport bus fleet.

