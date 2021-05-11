24.53GW – LONGi Solar sets new module shipment record in 2020

PRESS RELEASE

In their annual report released this month, LONGi Solar has outlined 2020 shipment figures and provided insight into the development of the manufacturing roadmap for 2021. In Australia the company operates under the local subsidiary, LONGi Solar Australia, which has been headquartered in Sydney since 2018.

LONGi Solar is the largest dedicated monocrystalline silicon PV module manufacturer globally and has broken all records by shipping 24.53 GW of solar modules world-wide in 2020. With revenues of US$ 8.4 billion ($10.7 billion AUD), the company saw growth of 65.92 % over the year. Insiders at industry website www.pv-tech.org estimate that this puts LONGi at the top of shipment rankings for 2020 and shows that the top 5 manufacturers represent a little more than 70% of all solar module shipments in 2020.

In 2020 the trend towards consolidation has accelerated and the future is likely to find more and more of the market concentrated amongst the top 5 or 6 companies by shipment volumes.

“In 2018, the top 10 module manufacturers represented 50% of the market. Now three years later the top five module suppliers represent 70% of the market.” Notes Stephen Zhang, LONGi Solar Australia Managing Director, “Here at LONGi we are incredibly proud of the achievements of all of our manufacturing engineers to successfully ramp up production to fulfil the increasing global demand for solar products.”

In Australia, the domestic rooftop market has been quick to adopt the new Hi MO-4 module series launched by LONGi in 2020. It has become so popular amongst Australian installers that, according to data from SunWiz market updates, for the first time LONGi modules now occupy the No. 1 position with 25% market share.

SunWiz founder Warwick Johnston confirms, “LONGi captured the #1 spot for panel installation volume in Australia for Q1 2021. Drawing upon multiple data-sources as part of SunWiz’s MarketView service, LONGi had an outstanding first quarter to the year, overtaking its rivals for the time being.”

LONGi will be releasing in Australia two new models for the Hi MO-4 range in May 2021. You can see these for the first time at the One Stop Warehouse, Austra Energy and Solar Juice booths at this years Smart Energy Exhibition.