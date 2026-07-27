Wind project cut in half due to weak wind resource and after strong community opposition

Alinta Energy has pared back plans to develop a wind farm in Queensland’s Whitsunday region, after encountering a less than ideal wind resource in one part of the proposed project area and community cohort that is less than receptive to hosting turbines.

The Mt Challenger wind farm had proposed to install up to 30 wind turbines across two sites in the Whitsunday hinterland, taking in the semi-rural localities of Kelsey Creek to the south and Crystal Brook to the north.

But on Friday, the energy utility advised that it is dropping the Kelsey Creek section of the project, based on early feedback from both the meteorological masts and from disgruntled locals.

“We have now completed six months of LIDAR wind monitoring in the southern area of the proposed project,” Alinta Energy’s general manager of development, Andres Maasing, said in a community update.

“The results show that the wind resource in that area is not strong enough to support locating turbines there. As a result, we have removed wind turbines from the southern area of the proposed project.

“Through our consultation to date, we also heard that some members of the community were concerned about turbines being located in that area. We have taken that feedback on board and considered it alongside the wind monitoring data and other assessments.

The Mt Challenger wind farm – which is still the very early stages of development – very quickly spawned its own dedicated opposition movement, the Whitsunday Wind Farm Action Group (WWFAG), which has petitioned the state government to reject the project.

Earlier this year, the group asked the council to refuse to sign a community benefits agreement with Alinta and decline to approve a meteorological mast application, and acknowledge the “overwhelming community opposition” to the project.

This week, WWFAG hailed Alinta’s decision as “a significant win,” but says it will continue to fight the remaining section of the proposed project.

“Alinta Energy has removed the 14 turbines proposed for Crystal Brook and Kelsey Creek following months of sustained community advocacy, public meetings, representations to elected officials and a petition signed by more than 6,000 people,” the group said in a media statement.

“This decision shows what communities can achieve when ordinary people come together, become informed and refuse to give up.

“But this is not the end of the story.

“Removing one section of the project does not resolve the concerns facing another community – and it raises new questions about whether impacts will now be concentrated further north.”

The group has also raised questions about Alinta’s “newly stated interest in solar” at Kelsey Creek.

Alinta’s decision on Mt Challenger was also welcomed by local state LNP MP Amanda Camm and the federal member for Dawson, National Party MP Andrew Wilcox.

“[This is] a huge step towards preserving our beautiful natural landscape and ensuring the unique character of the community is protected,” said Wilcox on Facebook.

“This incredible outcome is a win for everyone in Kelsey Creek and Proserpine and those who spoke up, attended meetings, and demanded better.

“However, it’s important to remember that the upper development is still moving forward.”

For its part, Alinta says it is continuing to work through assessments for the northern area of the project and will continue engaging with the community, including through two local drop-in sessions this week.

“Our team will be available at next week’s drop-in sessions to talk through the updated project area, answer questions and hear further feedback,” the statement says.

“In other news, we have just closed the first round of applications for our community grants program and will announce the recipients in the coming weeks.”

If you would like to join more than 29,000 others and get the latest clean energy news delivered straight to your inbox, for free, please click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

If you wish to support independent media, and accurate information, please consider making a one off donation or becoming a regular supporter of Renew Economy. Please click here. Your support is invaluable.