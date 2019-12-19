Western Australia’s first big battery delivered to Kalbarri microgrid

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A 5MW/2MWh battery has been dispatched to Western Power’s Kalbarri microgrid, where it will help deliver cheap reliable renewable power to the W.A. resort town.

Posted on 0 Comments
share
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

One Step Off The Grid

Western Australia’s very own Big Battery – at least, the first and largest yet to be installed on the state’s grid – has been dispatched to its destination in Kalbarri, where it will become the centrepiece of a solar and wind microgrid that promises to deliver much improved reliability than the local grid.

W.A.’s government-owned network operator Western Power said last week that the 5MW/2MWh battery had taken nearly a full day to load onto the trucks for transport, owing to its size of 25 metres long and 5m wide, and weight of 60 tonnes.

The battery will join a wind and solar micro-grid that Western Power hopes will boost reliability for Kalbarri, a resort town on the W.A. coast that suffers frequent outages because of its dependence on a wobbly link with centralised generation further south.

The 33kV line connecting Kalbarri, 500km north of Perth, to the rest of the grid is often affected by storms, wind-borne sea salt and sand, and can suffer extended outages.

In a statement last week, Western Power said the battery would be a key part of the microgrid’s design, supplying a minimum of 2MWh at any time when there was a network outage.

To read the full story on RenewEconomy’ sister site One Step Off The Grid, click here…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Sophie is editor of One Step Off The Grid and deputy editor of its sister site, Renew Economy. Sophie has been writing about clean energy for more than a decade.

﻿
Get up to 3 quotes from pre-vetted solar (and battery) installers.