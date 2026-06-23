VPP pioneer adds finance deal to “one-partner solution” for home solar solar and battery storage

A new finance offer backed by the federal government’s green bank hopes to remove the “barrier of large upfront costs” that still blocks access to solar and battery storage for many households, by allowing them to pay off their systems in low weekly instalments over 10 years.

Plico, a Western Australia-based virtual power plant (VPP) pioneer founded by Starling Energy Group and funded by Swiss sustainable investor SUSI Partners, announced the launch of Plico Finance this week, eligible to households in its home state, as well as in New South Wales.

The finance offer is available to households with a home valued at less than $2.5 million and can be used to fund a mix of solar panels, inverters and battery systems – but all eligible systems must include a battery.

Eligible customers will be able to access same-day approval and no establishment fee, and the offer can also be combined with other finance options, such as Western Australia’s Battery Rebate No-Interest Loan.

The finance option is backed by up to $35 million from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation’s (CEFC) Household Energy Upgrades Fund (HEUF), which was announced late 2025.

Plico started up in 2017 as the Dunsborough Community Energy Project (DCEP) and, after expanding and rebranding, has grown to a network of thousands of home solar and battery systems – boosted by its role as one of the official VPP providers linked to the WA government’s state battery rebate.

The company says this week’s launch of Plico Finance strengthen’s its position as one of the only clean energy providers offering “a full one-partner solution” providing system design, installation, financing, ongoing support and VPP access.

“More households understand the value of adding a battery to their home, but the upfront cost can still make it feel out of reach,” Plico CEO Robbie Campbell said in a statement.

“Plico Finance is designed to remove that barrier so households in NSW and WA can access solar and battery technology in a way that better fits their weekly budget.

“What makes this model powerful is that households don’t have to wait years to feel the benefit. By spreading the cost into weekly instalments, customers can start reducing their electricity bills from day one and use those savings to help offset the cost of the system over time.

“This is not just about helping individual households lower their bills. By making solar and batteries easier to access, we can bring more homes into Virtual Power Plants and create a smarter, more flexible energy system that benefits customers and the grid.”

The launch of Plico Finance also marks the first time customers in New South Wales will be able to access Plico’s low weekly instalment finance option, expanding a model that has already helped drive the company’s growth in Western Australia.

“Plico has already shown in WA that households are ready for a simpler way to access solar, batteries, and VPP rewards,” said Campbell.

“Bringing Plico Finance to NSW means more Australians can now be part of that model.

“Every battery connected to a Virtual Power Plant helps households get more value from their system, while also supporting a more flexible and resilient grid.”

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