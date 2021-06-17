Victoria declares ‘energy emergency’ to prevent Yallourn mine from collapse

The Victorian Government has declared an “energy emergency” to allow Energy Australia to urgently divert the Morwell River away from the Yallourn coal mine so it can repair a protective wall that is at risk of collapsing.

Energy Australia revealed on Wednesday that high water levels resulting from last week’s extreme weather in Victoria had left visible cracks in the Morwell River diversion wall. As a result it stop production in much of the mine, and kept production from the neighbouring Yallourn power plant at a minimum to conserve coal.

Victorian Environment and Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said on Thursday morning that the diversion wall could “breach and any moment with very little notice”, meaning there was no time to get the usual approvals for so radical an intervention as diverting a river.

“This morning … we have declared an energy emergency under the Electricity Act of Victoria,” D’Ambrosio said.

“What that means … is that the normal regulatory approvals that are with us right now will be judiciously, cautiously, carefully, but with the due urgency that the situation requires, to be bypassed … to enable Energy Australia to get in there and be able to undertake those emergency repairs.”

The Morwell River runs straight through the Yallourn brown coal mine. The diversion wall is designed to protect the Yallourn brown coal mine from flooding – an event that could force the neighbouring power plant to shut down. Coal from the mine is usually extracted 24 hours a day, seven days a week to feed the nearby 1.48 GW Yallourn power plant.

Energy Australia shut down three units at Yallourn late Friday and early Saturday, and after restarting one unit on Tuesday said on Wednesday it had shut down operations in much of the mine and was running the power plant at reduced levels to preserve dwindling coal supply.

It said it was considering a number of measures, including an attempt to divert the Morwell River to protect the mine. Thursday’s announcement confirms this will now go ahead.

Energy Australia said on Wednesday the Australian Energy Market Operator had told them that despite the reduced capacity at Yallourn, overall power supply was “sufficient to meet demand in all National Electricity Network regions, including Victoria”. It not say what would happen if production in the mine ceased indefinitely.

“We have suspended access to impacted areas, an exclusion zone has been established and independent geotechnical experts, together with our onsite team and government, are working on actions to stop the water flow around the area of concern,” the company said.

“Today, we are preparing for limited mining activity in another part of our mine that is four kilometres from the area of concern. This will be conducted in line with detailed risk assessments, consultation with the Victorian mining regulator and in strict accordance with our health and safety plans,” the company said.

Environment Victoria warned the situation resembled events in 2012, when heavy rain caused the diversion wall to collapse, and the mine was flooded with 60 billion litres of water. It took nearly two years to repair the wall, at a cost of $150 million.

