Vestas nabs turbine contract for another Victorian wind farm

Plans to build a nearly 97MW wind farm in Victoria’s Western District are gathering pace, with global giant Vestas named as the turbine supplier for the Global Power Generation-owned Hawkesdale project.

Vestas said this week that it had secured a deal for the wind farm planned for just outside the town of the same name, Hawkesdale in Victoria, to supply and install 23 of its V136-4.2 MW wind turbines.

Upon completion, Vestas was also contracted to deliver a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, with an energy-based availability guarantee to maximise the production of the wind farm and provide GPG with long-term business case certainty.

It’s another win in the Australian market for Vestas, which was last month named as the turbine supplier and installer for two more of GPG’s wind power projects in Victoria – Ryan Corner (218MW) near Port Fairy and Berrybank Stage 2 wind farm (110MW) in the state’s west.

“We are proud that customers from all around the world turn to Vestas for our leading technology, market experience, broad service solutions and ultimately, the best return on investment for their wind project”, said Clive Turton, president of Vestas Asia Pacific.

“Global Power Generation is a valued customer to Vestas globally and we look forward to building on our existing partnership through the delivery of Hawkesdale Wind Farm”.

For Global Power Generation, which is a joint venture majority-owned by Spain-based Naturgy Energy Group, previously known as Union Fenosa, the contract with Vestas for Hawkesdale follows the news last week of a power purchase deal with US online retail giant Amazon.

The deal will see Amazon source 325,000MWh of renewable energy a year from Hawkesdale wind farm, to help power its corporate offices, fulfilment centres, and data centres that support millions of customers globally.

“Global Power Generation is very pleased to continue its partnership with Vestas as OEM and long-term maintenance service provider for Hawkesdale Wind Farm”, said Pedro Serrano, GPG’s chief business development officer.

Hawkesdale Wind Farm is set to power approximately 35,000 homes and create around 145 jobs during its construction. Delivery of the turbines is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021, with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2022.