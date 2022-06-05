Vale Brett Cuthbertson: Discoverer of winds at some of Australia’s best wind farms

With great sadness, Windlab announces the passing of Brett Cuthbertson who has died suddenly whilst preparing for a weekend escape to the mountains. Original, fun, non-conformist, loving and much loved he is deeply missed by the extended Windlab family of staff and former staff.

Brett commenced his renewables career in the Wind Energy Research Unit at CSIRO’s Black Mountain Laboratories in 2002.

In 2003, together with Keith Ayotte, David Osmond and Nathan Steggel, he helped establish Windlab. Brett took our wind mapping technology, WindScape, and brought it to life through his GIS wizardry.

He made it easy to communicate outputs to our clients and project partners. Brett’s reports and artful maps identified Coonooer Bridge and Coopers Gap Wind Farms and his work was fundamental to many other successful projects, including Oaklands Hill and Collgar wind farms (picture above).

Brett spent time away from Windlab during 2012-2016 with Phomph and Joule Logic in the renewables space and working for the Chief Scientist’s office before returning to Windlab where he remained until his passing.

His memory and spirt will live on at Windlab through his witty passwords, irreverent repartee and cheeky smile and his work continues on a portfolio of projects yet to be realised in the fight to decarbonise – a true passion of Brett’s.

The Australian renewables industry has lost one of the early pioneers and we send love and thanks to his family and loved ones for Brett’s legacy of fun and work.

A memorial service and wake will be held in Canberra on Tuesday 7th June.