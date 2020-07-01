Two more <$60,000 electric vehicles are nearly ready to enter Australia market

The Driven

Two more electric vehicle models are almost ready to enter the Australian auto market, which has been sorely lacking in choice for those wanting to make the switch to zero emissions transport.

As of June 2020, there are just 13 all-electric options available in Australia, with only four available for less than $60,000 before on-road costs – the Nissan Leaf, the Hyundai Kona Electric and Ioniq, and the Renault Zoe.

But this number is about to increase by 50 per cent, with two more EVs priced under $60,000 due for imminent release on Australian roads.

These are the MG ZS EV, and the Mini Electric Hatch (nee Cooper SE), both of which are now on Australian soil and waiting until they can be officially introduced to the Australian public.

The MG ZS EV, which the now Chinese-owned brand is offering at just $46,990 drive away for the first 100 orders, was spotted on Monday by a pair of sharp eyes in Sydney and kindly shared with The Driven.

It’s not the first time the MG ZS EV has been spotted on Australian soil; in January it was spotted charging in Sydney’s inner east (it will be sold solely via MG’s Sydney City showroom).

It is the first time, however, that we have seen the MG ZS EV, which a spokesperson for MG has confirmed is due for an end of year launch, in evaluation mode (and we note the highlighted “EV” in the vehicle’s branding.

Although post-introductory pricing has not yet been announced by MG, as one of a small handful of vehicles that will be available in Australia for under $50,000, at least to start with, we think the MG ZS EV will prove a popular choice.

According to MG, the ZS EV retains its combustion stablemate’s large boot space, and offers an 8” colour touchscreen, integrated Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, six-speaker surround sound audio, and satellite navigation. It also gets the ZS’ desirable “Panoramic Stargazer Sunroof”.

With its 44.5kWh battery offering 262km driving range (WLTP), it comes under the specifications of Hyundai’s crossover competitor, the Kona Electric. However, it also does on price, at least for the time being, and one would assume that MG will be taking specs versus pricing into account in terms of positioning against the Kona Electric.

But when it does officially make it onto Australian roads, it will also have the Mini Electric Hatch, which has been spotted recently at BMW HQ in Melbourne, to contend with.

