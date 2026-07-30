The wind drought that no one wants but everyone talks about

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I was going to write about wind farm progress in NSW. But there is nothing to write about.

There was probably a lot of talk going on at the Australian Clean Energy Summit (ACES) in Sydney this week. Talk is about all the industry does these days and the Summit is no doubt a good place to do it.

For the record, Squadron Energy’s Uungula project was the last wind farm to reach final investment decision in NSW in December, 2023, more than 30 months ago. It is the only wind farm under construction in the state.

See also: Wind project faces referral due to long distance objectors, citing impacts of a wind farm that doesn’t exist