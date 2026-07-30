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The wind drought that no one wants but everyone talks about

Image Credit: Squadron Energy
David Leitch

I was going to write about wind farm progress in NSW. But there is nothing to write about. 

There was probably a lot of talk going on at the Australian Clean Energy Summit (ACES) in Sydney this week. Talk is about all the industry does these days and the Summit is no doubt a good place to do it. 

For the record, Squadron Energy’s Uungula project was the last wind farm to reach final investment decision in NSW in December, 2023, more than 30 months ago. It is the only wind farm under construction in the state.

See also: Wind project faces referral due to long distance objectors, citing impacts of a wind farm that doesn’t exist

David Leitch

David Leitch is a regular contributor to Renew Economy and co-host of the weekly Energy Insiders Podcast. He is principal at ITK, specialising in analysis of electricity, gas and decarbonisation drawn from 33 years experience in stockbroking research & analysis for UBS, JPMorgan and predecessor firms.

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