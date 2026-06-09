The smart choice: How the energy transition made Australia the perfect option for this technology innovator

Australia’s energy transition has become one of the most closely watched in the world.

For years, energy systems globally were designed around a simple principle: power flowed in one direction, from large, centralised generators to homes and businesses. Australia has challenged that model faster than any other developed economy. Today, millions of households generate their own electricity through rooftop solar, battery adoption is accelerating, and electric vehicles are beginning to reshape patterns of energy consumption.

The scale of that transformation has positioned Australia as a global test bed for the future of energy. While many countries are still planning how to manage increasingly decentralised electricity systems, Australian utilities, regulators and consumers are already grappling with the reality of operating them.

The challenge is no longer simply connecting renewable energy to the grid. It is managing a complex, dynamic energy ecosystem where generation, storage and consumption increasingly occur at the edge of the network.

That reality has drawn the attention of energy technology companies around the world, including Kimbal, an Indian energy technology company that has chosen Australia as the first international market in its growth journey.

Founded in 2011, Kimbal has spent the past 15 years helping modernise electricity distribution networks across India. What began as an ambitious start-up has grown into one of the country’s leading Advanced Metering Infrastructure providers, supplying more than 12.5 million smart meters and supporting utilities across one of the world’s largest and most complex energy markets.

For founder and CEO Ayush Sinhal, who at 35 is one of the youngest CEOs in the energy industry, growth has never been an end in itself.

At a time when much of the energy sector remains focused on traditional infrastructure, Ayush has built Kimbal around a different idea: that digital intelligence will play an increasingly important role in enabling the energy transition.

“Energy systems are becoming more distributed, more complex and more dynamic,” Ayush said. “That creates new challenges, but it also creates opportunities to rethink how networks operate and how consumers engage with energy. Innovation and customer service has always been at the centre of what we do.”

That innovation-first mindset has shaped Kimbal’s evolution from a smart metering manufacturer into a broader energy technology company focused on data, communications, software and intelligent grid infrastructure.

Today, the company employs more than 550 people across engineering, technology and product development and continues to invest heavily in research and development.

As Kimbal began exploring opportunities beyond India, Australia quickly emerged as a standout market. The reason was not market size. Nor was it a conventional export strategy. Australia offered something more valuable: a glimpse into the future.

The country’s world-leading adoption of rooftop solar, growing battery deployment and increasingly sophisticated energy market have created conditions that few other markets can replicate.

For companies focused on the next generation of energy technologies, Australia provides a rare opportunity to develop and test solutions in an environment where the future has arrived.

“Australia is ahead of many markets in confronting the challenges that come with high levels of distributed energy resources (DER’s),” Ayush said. “That makes it an incredibly important market to learn from. Many of the issues Australian networks are solving today will become global challenges over the next decade.”

Helping shape Kimbal’s Australian strategy has been Chief Technology Officer Dave Lee, a respected industry veteran with decades of experience in smart metering and energy technology, including senior leadership experience with EDMI.

Both executives will be appearing at Australian Energy Week in Melbourne on June 11, leading a discussion titled “From proven scale to grid-edge intelligence: What the field teaches us about deployment, governance, and operating-model change”.

Dave joined Kimbal in 2025 and brought a deep understanding of the Australian market, its regulatory environment and the practical realities facing electricity networks as they adapt to a more decentralised energy future.

“Australia’s transition is often viewed through the lens of renewable generation, but the story is much bigger than that,” Dave said. “The real challenge now is managing complexity. Networks need greater visibility, faster decision-making and better tools to understand what is happening across increasingly distributed systems.”

Those challenges are central to Kimbal’s latest area of innovation: Edge Intelligence.

Traditional smart meters have largely been designed to collect information and send it elsewhere for analysis. Kimbal’s Edge Intelligence platform takes a different approach by bringing intelligence closer to where the data is generated.

Rather than relying exclusively on centralised systems, the platform enables processing, analytics and decision-making to occur at the edge of the network, creating opportunities for faster responses, greater visibility and more intelligent management of DER’s.

The technology has applications across outage management, demand orchestration, network visibility, DER integration and consumer engagement. It has also been designed to support future applications as energy systems continue to evolve.

For Kimbal, however, the significance of Edge Intelligence extends beyond any single technology. It reflects a broader belief that the next phase of the energy transition will depend not only on generating cleaner electricity, but on building smarter systems capable of managing it.

That belief is one reason the company is participating in Australian Energy Week, where it is engaging with utilities, technology providers and industry stakeholders from across the sector.

For Kimbal, the event is less about entering a new market and more about joining an ongoing conversation- being a part of and in certain cases leading the solution. Australia’s energy transition has become one of the most important case studies in the world. The lessons being learned here are increasingly relevant far beyond the country’s borders.

As networks become more decentralised and digital, the technologies developed to manage that complexity will play a critical role in shaping the future energy system. For a company built on innovation and led by one of the industry’s younger generations of technology entrepreneurs, Australia was not simply an attractive market.

It was the obvious place to start and establish a long-term presence in.

This sponsored article is brought to you by Kimbal.