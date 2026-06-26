The real risk in Australia’s energy transition isn’t going too fast – it’s going too slow

Australia’s energy transition is often framed in public debate as a choice between speed and prudence – go too fast and you risk reliability and bill shock, go cautiously and you stay “safe.”

But if you read the latest national and WA planning documents carefully, that story no longer fits the evidence.

The Australian Energy Market Operator’s 2026 Integrated System Plan (ISP) and the 2026 Wholesale Electricity Market Electricity Statement of Opportunities (ESOO) tell a clear, simple story: renewable energy backed by storage is the cheapest, safest way to keep the lights on as coal exits.

They also carry a less‑noticed warning – slower progress erodes benefits to consumers. In other words, caution has become a risk.

That matters, because the transition is not waiting for our politics. It is already reshaping our grids whether we like it or not.

Across the National Electricity Market, AEMO projects that renewables will supply more than 80% of electricity by 2030 and almost all of it by 2050. Coal exits in large chunks through the 2030s. Batteries and other forms of storage scale quickly, both on the grid and in households.

In Western Australia’s SWIS, the ESOO shows rooftop solar, home batteries and virtual power plants cutting peak demand and reducing the need for new fossil capacity.

This is not a hypothetical wish‑list, it’s what is already happening in the market. Batteries are displacing gas at the margins. Solar is setting prices more often.

Consumer energy resources – household PV, batteries and EVs – are increasingly central to how the system stays balanced. The technology has moved; the paperwork is now catching up.

Yet the way many bureaucrats and policy makers talk about these same reports still assumes that “going slowly” is the safe default. We are told that faster transition pathways might be too risky, too disruptive, too ambitious. That caution is supposed to protect us from reliability problems and bill shocks.

The ISP and ESOO quietly say the opposite. Every year we delay the build‑out of renewables and storage, we lock in more exposure to volatile coal and gas prices, more risk of unplanned outages from ageing plant, and more stranded assets as new fossil infrastructure is built just in time to be under‑used.

What looks like prudence is, in practice, a decision to keep higher‑cost fuels in the system for longer.

This is the fastest shift in energy technology in human history. Solar, batteries and electrification have crossed the point where capital and consumers move ahead of policy.

You cannot meaningfully “slow” technologies that are getting cheaper every year and that households and businesses are adopting to cut their bills. You can only slow your own economy’s ability to benefit from them.

There is a second problem. Our institutions still treat the “big end of town” – generators, networks, retailers – as the real customers of the system operator.

Households and small businesses appear mainly as a demand curve to be forecast and a reliability risk to be managed. Consumer energy resources are acknowledged as helpful, but not yet designed in as the primary dispatchable resource.

That mindset made sense when our system was built around coal plants and long radial lines. It does not make sense in a world where millions of small assets – rooftop PV, home batteries, EVs, smart appliances – collectively have more flexibility than many central power stations.

A faster transition, done properly, is not a headlong rush into danger. It is a deliberate redesign of rules and planning so that the technologies already in Australian streets and driveways can do the heavy lifting.

What would that look like in practice?

It would mean tariff and market reform that rewards households and businesses for sharing flexibility – not just punishes them with high fixed network charges that kill the economics of batteries and dynamic pricing.

It would mean treating virtual power plants and regional energy co‑operatives as core parts of the resource stack, not as niche “innovation projects.” It would mean planning for earlier coal exits and tighter gas supply as a base case, not just as a sensitivity tucked away at the back of the report.

And crucially, it would mean ministers asking a different question of their departments: not “how do we stop people from going too fast?”, but “given AEMO’s own advice that slow progress erodes benefits, what would it take to safely go faster?”

For bureaucrats, that is uncomfortable. Their training and incentives lean toward caution. But the ISP and ESOO make it clear that caution now has a price: higher bills, more risk, fewer jobs and weaker sovereign capability in the industries that will define our future.

The transition is going to happen. Our choice is whether to be fast followers or slow laggards – whether we design our rules around consumers and new technology, or cling to a model built for coal and gas that is rapidly becoming irrelevant.

Prof Ray Wills and Prof Peter Newman work at the University of Western Australia and Curtin University respectively.