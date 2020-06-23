The new generation of solar wholesale and distribution has arrived!

PRESS RELEASE

If you are like us, you have seen the solar industry boom over the past 10 years and continue doing. Whilst, this is great for our industry and for the future of renewable energy, we find it hurting our heads and ultimately our pockets. This is because being a solar retailer in this game has become increasingly harder to operate, as a result of;

Thinner margins,

More competition,

Pricing competitiveness,

Reliability of supply,

Reliability of transport,

And warranty cases;

Meaning you are challenged every day to keep jobs coming in and going on roofs with massive question marks constantly laying over your head. To do this, Solar retailers everywhere are looking for new ways to compete, to add value to their end customers, whether it’s through innovative, high quality products and solutions, or finding ways to pass on savings as a point of competitive difference and to do this is not easy.

This is where we introduce Sunova Group, the new generation of Solar Wholesale, a business that has been built to create value for our customers, so you generate greater profits for your business. In Australia’s highly competitive solar industry, competing on price along no longer makes the grade. In starting Sunova, we wanted to create the new breed of wholesaler our industry desperately needs – one that understands its customers pain points and adds real value to solar retailers above and beyond pricing.

Sunova Groups CEO Victor Zhou describes the launch of Sunova Group as an ‘important step for the solar industry and one that shines the lights and accountability on all solar wholesalers. Sunova group is a wholesaler that offers our customers more than just competitive pricing, but one that also helps customers close more deals, build healthier businesses and be awarded for their loyalty and support.’

Contact

Michael Ziada

0428 110 576

[email protected]