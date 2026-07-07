The Driven Podcast: EVs hit record high as car lobby flags structural shift

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EVs have hit another record high in Australia, with Tesla and BYD leading a landmark month for the local car market. We unpack the June sales figures, including the Tesla Model Y topping the charts, BYD coming within striking distance of Toyota, and the car lobby acknowledging what looks like a permanent structural shift in the market. Plus, we speak Mike Atkinson about advanced driver assistance systems, and what the car industry can learn from aviation when it comes to automation, safety and driver responsibility.

You can find previous episodes of The Driven here, or on your favourite podcast platform. The Driven Podcast is proudly brought to you by the Australian Electric Vehicle Association – Australia’s leading voice for EV consumers. AEVA members get access to a nationwide community of EV drivers, expert advice, local events, and the latest insights on electric transport.