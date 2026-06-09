The Driven Podcast: EVs hit 20% as Tesla tops Australia

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Australia’s EV market has delivered its biggest month yet, with electric cars reaching more than 20 per cent market share and the Tesla Model Y becoming the country’s best-selling vehicle. Plus, first impressions of Cadillac’s new electric SUVs, and the latest EV news.