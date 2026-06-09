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The Driven Podcast: EVs hit 20% as Tesla tops Australia

The Driven Podcast

Australia’s EV market has delivered its biggest month yet, with electric cars reaching more than 20 per cent market share and the Tesla Model Y becoming the country’s best-selling vehicle. Plus, first impressions of Cadillac’s new electric SUVs, and the latest EV news.

The Driven Podcast

Join Sam Parkinson and Sarah Aubrey for smart, accessible discussion on the latest electric vehicle news, reviews, policy shifts and clean transport developments in Australia and around the world.

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