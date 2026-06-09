The Driven Podcast: EVs hit 20% as Tesla tops Australia

Australia’s EV market has delivered its biggest month yet, with electric cars reaching more than 20 per cent market share and the Tesla Model Y becoming the country’s best-selling vehicle. Plus, first impressions of Cadillac’s new electric SUVs, and the latest EV news.
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Network tariffs blamed for failure of warehouses and businesses to follow household lead on rooftop solarDespite using more electricity than households, and most of it during the day, the commercial sector lags well behind homes on rooftop systems and batteries.
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Batteries and wind are crushing evening peak prices, and there is more pain to come for gas and coalBatteries, both grid scale and in the home, are clearly moderating evening peak prices, but so is wind. But the industry needs to learn to manage wind costs.
Australia’s biggest solar-battery hybrid project secures grid connection approvalGrid connection approval has been secured for massive solar farm and eight-hour battery hybrid project, expected to be the biggest of its kind in Australia.
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