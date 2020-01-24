Tesla staff says Model Y will be available in all variants by September

All variants of the Tesla Model Y will be available by the third quarter of 2020, with Performance deliveries to start in February followed by Long Range variants in March-April, a staff member confirmed to a customer on Wednesday.
The news, which has come directly from a Tesla employee, implies Tesla has every intention of delivering on a goal to ramp up of production to 1,000 units a week – and perhaps even exceeding it – as promised by CEO and co-founder Elon Musk at the company’s Q3 2019 earnings call.
The Model Y was originally slated for a northern hemisphere Fall (Autumn) 2020 release before being brought forward three months to a Summer release, and then to the first quarter of calendar 2020, according to a note from the Deutsche Bank in December.
First whispers of a release in two weeks time of Performance Model Ys on Monday, and the new report comes via social forum Reddit from a customer who was called by a staff member from Tesla’s Oakville store in Ontario, Canada.
“I just received a phone call from an employee at Tesla Oakville, ON who was calling to guide me through the upcoming delivery process for my Model Y,” said Reddit user u/Quaf4.
“I asked when to expect delivery and he told me that the Performance variant will start deliveries next month, and that I could expect my LR AWD in March/April.”
In a later comment the Tesla customer also noted that: “Yeah he said that all configurations would be available by Q3.”
Bridie Schmidt is lead reporter for The Driven, sister site of Renew Economy. She specialises in writing about new technology, and has a keen interest in the role that zero emissions transport has to play in sustainability.