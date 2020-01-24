Tesla staff says Model Y will be available in all variants by September

The Driven

All variants of the Tesla Model Y will be available by the third quarter of 2020, with Performance deliveries to start in February followed by Long Range variants in March-April, a staff member confirmed to a customer on Wednesday.

The news, which has come directly from a Tesla employee, implies Tesla has every intention of delivering on a goal to ramp up of production to 1,000 units a week – and perhaps even exceeding it – as promised by CEO and co-founder Elon Musk at the company’s Q3 2019 earnings call.

The Model Y was originally slated for a northern hemisphere Fall (Autumn) 2020 release before being brought forward three months to a Summer release, and then to the first quarter of calendar 2020, according to a note from the Deutsche Bank in December.

First whispers of a release in two weeks time of Performance Model Ys on Monday, and the new report comes via social forum Reddit from a customer who was called by a staff member from Tesla’s Oakville store in Ontario, Canada.

“I just received a phone call from an employee at Tesla Oakville, ON who was calling to guide me through the upcoming delivery process for my Model Y,” said Reddit user u/Quaf4.

“I asked when to expect delivery and he told me that the Performance variant will start deliveries next month, and that I could expect my LR AWD in March/April.”

In a later comment the Tesla customer also noted that: “Yeah he said that all configurations would be available by Q3.”

