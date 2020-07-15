Tesla community battery installed in Margaret River in “unique” W.A. trial

One Step Off The Grid

Western Australia’s government-owned utility, Western Power, has installed a 13th community battery on the state’s grid – but in this case on the customer connection side as part of a unique five-year trial with the Shire of Augusta-Margaret River.

The trial, launched on the weekend, is based around a 464 kilowatt-hour (kWh) Tesla battery energy storage system installed at the Margaret River Recreation Centre, where it will manage the Centre’s rooftop solar generation before it enters the network.