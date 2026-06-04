Taiwan energy company enters Australia with deal to roll out 10 small solar and battery projects

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Australian battery energy storage developer Enervest has inked a deal with Taiwanese energy company Billion Watts to roll out a 50 megawatt (MW)/200 megawatt-hour (MWh) portfolio of sub-5 MW projects across New South Wales and Victoria.

Enervest, an Australian owned developer specialising in the design, financing, and operation of large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), announced on Wednesday its new partnership with Billion Watts, the solar and energy storage subsidiary of Taiwanese tech firm Billion Electric Company.

Together, the two companies will advance the delivery of a portfolio of 10 sub-5MW projects at strategically located sites connected to distribution networks in NSW and Victoria.

It is currently unclear if these projects will be solar and BESS, or standalone battery storage projects. Renew Economy has reached out for clarification and will update this story as appropriate.

Each project will support local grid stability, system strength, and resilience in local regional communities, and are all expected to secure development approvals and ‘offers to connect’ by June 2027.

“These assets unlock multiple revenue streams – such as wholesale trading, energy arbitrage, and ancillary services – generating the resilient returns essential for long-term capital allocation,” said Elaine Chen, director of Billion Watts.

“With its mature regulatory framework and stable demand, Australia is a highly attractive market. By collaborating with local partners, we are accelerating our asset deployment to ultimately build a robust, cross-regional energy portfolio platform.”

The partnership will leverage each company’s distinct strengths, with Enervest leading project origination and development activities and Billion Watts providing development capital and strategic support.

Enervest’s current portfolio of projects is made up of 19 utility-scale BESS projects under various stages of planning and development and 8 sub-5MW commercial and industrial (C&I) solar and battery projects.

Billion Watts, a leader in renewable energy integration specialising in solar, energy storage, and more, has completed over 1,800 solar projects including PV inverter installations in excess of 532 MW, energy storage projects worth over 210 MW, while its Pixel View monitoring platform currently manages over 560MW of capacity.

Enervest CEO Ross Warby believes that the new partnership with Billion Watts confirms the strategic value of Enervest’s origination model and highlights the strong external appetite for the quality of its development pipeline.

“Billion Watts’ expansion into the Australian market highlights growing international investor interest in distributed energy assets, particularly those aligned with faster deployment timelines and diversified revenue streams,” said Warby.

“This partnership enables us to scale our sub-5 MW platform in a disciplined and coordinated way, focusing on strategically located sites that deliver measurable value to distribution networks.

“By developing a portfolio across New South Wales and Victoria, we’re establishing a repeatable and scalable model for distributed storage that delivers certainty and long-term resilience for communities and network operators.”

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