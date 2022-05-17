Synergy names new CEO as it prepares first big battery and coal closures

David Fyfe has been named as the new chief executive officer of the Western Australian government-owned energy generator and retailer Synergy as it prepares to switch on its first big battery and the closure of its first coal units.

Synergy dominates the state’s main grid with more than one million residential, business, and industry electricity and gas customers, primarily through the southwest of the state.

It is now implementing a major strategy switch – dubbed “new Synergy” – that will include the closure of the first Muja C coal units in October this year, and the opening of its first big battery, the 100MW/200MWh Kwinana facility.

What is less clear in the medium term future is the pace of closure of the company’s remaining coal units and the long-heralded switch to renewables, which has added complexity in an isolated giga-watt scale grid like WA’s South West Interconnected System.

Fyfe, who comes to the job with over 20 years’ experience across the energy and telecommunications sectors, has previously held executive roles in operations, commercial sales, asset management, and business development.

He spent more than a decade working for WA electricity supplier Western Power, where he was head of operations, and acting CEO, and most recently been acting CEO of Synergy after the departure of Jason Water to Gold Corporation.

WA minister Bill Johnston said Fyfe’s extensive experience across the state’s electricity sector placed him in a strong position to help guide the transition to renewables.

“[Fyfe] has a proven track record of delivering customer-focused business strategies and achieving success in the two major government trading enterprises in the energy sector,” Johnston said.

“I look forward to working with (Fyfe), the rest of the executive, and the wider Synergy team, as we continue to progress towards achieving our vision as the energy transformation unfolds,” said Rob Cole, Synergy chairman.