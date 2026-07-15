Home » Electrification » SwitchedOn podcast: Why the booming home battery market is staying clear of virtual power plants

SwitchedOn podcast: Why the booming home battery market is staying clear of virtual power plants

Anne Delaney

Virtual power plants have been talked about for years as a crucial part of Australia’s clean energy future. But a recent ACCC Electricity Inquiry found fewer than one in four battery owners have signed up to a VPP, despite participants typically paying lower electricity bills than households with solar and batteries alone.

So what’s holding Australians back? Robbie Campbell, CEO of Plico, Australia’s first 100% privately funded residential virtual power plant, explains what they’ve learnt since launching in Western Australia in 2017, what it will take for VPPs to go mainstream, and why his company was built around a virtual power plant from day one, rather than adding it to an existing retail business.

Anne Delaney

Anne Delaney is the host of the SwitchedOn podcast and our Electrification Editor. She has had a successful career in journalism (the ABC and SBS), as a documentary film maker, and as an artist and sculptor.

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