SwitchedOn podcast: Why more consumers want less to do with the energy system

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Australian households may be feeling slightly less pressure paying their energy bills, but the latest Consumer Energy Report Card from Energy Consumers Australia shows the cost of electricity remains a major concern.

The ECA’s executive manager of analysis and advocacy, Ashley Bradshaw, explains why 62% of households are still cutting back on heating and cooling to save money, despite a small improvement in bill stress, why renters continue to face far greater financial pressure than homeowners, and why many Australians increasingly want less, rather than more, involvement with the energy system.

The conversation also covers recent major reforms to reshape the energy landscape, including new network pricing rules, the rollout of Solar Sharer offers and the prospect of a new consumer duty.