Home » Electrification » SwitchedOn podcast: Why more consumers want less to do with the energy system

SwitchedOn podcast: Why more consumers want less to do with the energy system

Anne Delaney

Australian households may be feeling slightly less pressure paying their energy bills, but the latest Consumer Energy Report Card from Energy Consumers Australia shows the cost of electricity remains a major concern.

The ECA’s executive manager of analysis and advocacy, Ashley Bradshaw, explains why 62% of households are still cutting back on heating and cooling to save money, despite a small improvement in bill stress, why renters continue to face far greater financial pressure than homeowners, and why many Australians increasingly want less, rather than more, involvement with the energy system.

The conversation also covers recent major reforms to reshape the energy landscape, including new network pricing rules, the rollout of Solar Sharer offers and the prospect of a new consumer duty. 

Anne Delaney

Anne Delaney is the host of the SwitchedOn podcast and our Electrification Editor. She has had a successful career in journalism (the ABC and SBS), as a documentary film maker, and as an artist and sculptor.

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