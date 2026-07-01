SwitchedOn podcast: Why battery owners – not renters – could be the big winners from Solar Sharer

The federal government’s new Solar Sharer Offer promises households in New South Wales, South Australia and south-east Queensland three hours of free electricity every day. But who will actually benefit?

Ronald Brakels from Solar Quotes explains why the policy has been introduced to soak up Australia’s growing surplus of midday solar generation and reduce pressure on the evening electricity peak.

But while the government has promoted the scheme as a way for renters and households without solar to share in the renewable energy transition, the biggest winners are likely to be people with home batteries, especially those who also have rooftop solar and an electric vehicle.

He unpacks who should consider signing up, who may be better off staying on their existing plan, and why comparing tariffs will be crucial. He also explains how, if enough households take part, Solar Sharer could help accelerate Australia’s shift away from coal-fired power.