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SwitchedOn podcast: The hidden energy guzzler in Australian backyards – and how it could help the grid

Anne Delaney

Swimming pools don’t usually feature in discussions about household electrification, yet Australia’s 1.3 million pool pumps consume a surprisingly large amount of electricity and can make up nearly 20% of a household’s electricity bill.

Together Energy co-founder Patrick Michel discusses why pool pumps have been an overlooked energy efficiency opportunity and how pool chemistry has long prevented efforts to reduce run-times.

He argues that with a bit of help from technology, smart scheduling and pool management can cut pump operating hours by 25 to 50 per cent without compromising water quality.

Can Australia’s backyard pools become a new consumer energy resource, helping support a cleaner and more flexible electricity grid whilst saving households hundreds of dollars a year?

Anne Delaney

Anne Delaney is the host of the SwitchedOn podcast and our Electrification Editor. She has had a successful career in journalism (the ABC and SBS), as a documentary film maker, and as an artist and sculptor.

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