SwitchedOn podcast: Once an afterthought, apartments are now leaders in solar and battery innovation

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Australia’s rooftop solar and battery boom has largely bypassed the millions of people who live in apartments, creating a growing energy divide between homeowners and everyone else.

Allume Energy co-founder and CEO Cameron Knox explains the technical, legal and governance barriers that have kept apartment residents locked out of clean energy, and the innovations now helping to overcome them.

He discusses how multiple apartments can share electricity from a single rooftop solar system, and how a new generation of battery-sharing technology could dramatically expand access to affordable renewable energy.

Cameron argues that rather than being left behind in the energy transition, apartments have the potential to be at the forefront of residential renewable energy generation.