SwitchedOn podcast: How I electrified – the apartment owner who refused to accept ‘no’ for an answer

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Rowan Hearne was initially told he couldn’t install a hot water heat pump in his 1980s Canberra apartment.

Instead of accepting “no,” he worked with installers, engineers and his strata manager to find practical solutions that allowed him to replace gas hot water with a heat pump, improve insulation and install efficient heating and cooling.

Accessing the ACT’s Sustainable Household Scheme, he completed the upgrades with a 0% loan, making the transition affordable while improving comfort initially for himself and now, his tenants.

Rowan shows that some of the biggest barriers to apartment electrification aren’t technical – they’re about knowing what’s possible, asking the right questions, and finding people willing to help solve problems.

Click below to listen to the full podcast.