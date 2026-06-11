SwitchedOn podcast: How I electrified – and why energy efficiency came first

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A cold, draughty Melbourne terrace became the focus of a 25-year effort to improve comfort, cut emissions and reduce energy bills through a series of carefully planned upgrades. Starting with insulation, double glazing and draught-proofing long before electrification entered the mainstream, Anna Molan and Michael Fogarty’s journey reflects the changing realities of Australia’s energy transition.

Their experience shows why an efficiency-first approach can make homes healthier, quieter and far more comfortable while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Along the way they navigated solar, heat pumps, induction cooking, batteries and the practical challenges of upgrading an older inner-city home.

It’s a story of gradual change, informed decision-making and how ordinary households can play a meaningful role in the energy transition while improving everyday life.