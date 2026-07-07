SwitchedOn podcast: Electrification won’t blow the grid, if networks can connect with consumers

For years we’ve been told that widespread electrification could overwhelm Australia’s electricity networks.

But midway through the Electrify 2515 trial, Endeavour Energy, the project’s network distributor, says the biggest influence on the grid is customer behaviour – when and how customers use their electrical appliances.

General Manager of Future Grid and Asset Management Colin Crisafulli explains why we won’t need to double grid infrastructure even if we double the amount of electricity we use, and why managing just a handful of peak demand days each year is what really drives network investment.

He argues that networks need to develop products, tariffs and services that genuinely deliver value for customers if they want households to embrace more flexible energy use.