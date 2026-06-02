State tips another $225 million into local, low-carbon manufacturing

The New South Wales government will invest a further $225 million low-carbon manufacturing, helping to create more jobs in making the products and materials needed for low-carbon industries of the future.

Building on the state government’s previous Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative, a $275 million fund which awarded grants for more than 40 projects that are already creating around 1,000 new jobs, the new funding round will support projects in the low-carbon manufacturing industry.

Vitally, every dollar the state government invests through the initiative has yielded one and a half dollars of co-investment.

Funding through the new initiative will help business expand local production, attract private investment, and manufacture more equipment, materials, and technologies. Support will focus on creating more skilled jobs, new opportunities for local workers, and stronger regional economies.

This latest round of funding will focus on commercial and construction-ready projects capable of delivering immediate impact.

Sectors likely to benefit are those manufacturing renewable energy components such as wind towers, solar panels, batteries, and transmission cables; low-carbon products such as blended cement, cross-laminated timber, and biofuels; and emerging clean technologies, such as new-generation renewables and storage, AI-driven agricultural systems, and lithium battery recycling.

“Our investment in low-carbon manufacturing has already supported the creation of around 1,000 jobs, and this boost will power the next wave of industry and opportunity across NSW,” said Penny Sharpe, NSW minister for climate change and energy.

“This additional funding will help ensure NSW does not just import technology but builds more of it locally to benefit communities and workers.”

Among the recipients of funding through the first round of the Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative was Sell & Parker, an Australian owned and operated metal recycling company based in Banksmeadow, and which owns companies heavily involved in the renewable energy transition such as Precision Oxycut and Allthread Industries.

Sell & Parker was awarded $28 million in the first round to help build a new Renewables Manufacturing Hub in Blacktown, to pair with the $38 million to be invested by Sell & Parker. The new hub will eventually employ 143 full time employees and will be capable of producing 780 wind turbine anchors, thousands of torque tubes, mounts and brackets for solar farms, and 200 monopiles per year for transmission infrastructure.

Another local company, Tyree Transformers, secured $22 million to build transformers vital for renewable energy projects at their production plant in Wollondilly, helping to create 60 construction and ongoing jobs.