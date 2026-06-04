Solar recycling: State tips $17.8 million into waste PV and battery collection, processing

Western Australia has joined the very slow march of state and federal governments acting to solve the problem of solar panel and battery recycling, with a $17.8 million spend on one of the most difficult aspects of renewable energy stewardship: waste collection.

The Cook Labor government on Wednesday announced a $13 million investment in the establishment of a new collection, transport, and processing pathways for end-of-life solar panels from both households and solar farms in the state.

A separate $3 million is being spent on the roll-out of “embedded battery collection” at local government facilities, while a further $1.8 million is being set aside to support the ongoing delivery of both programs.

The WA move follows the federal Labor government’s January launch of a $25 million pilot program to establish up to 100 solar panel collection sites across the country, spurred by an enormous amount of industry-led campaigning and off the back of a trial in Queensland.

At the same time, a federal parliamentary inquiry into solar stewardship is being conducted, following a referral from federal environment minister Murray Watt, and in February put out a call for written submissions to guide its terms of reference.

The Smart Energy Council, which led the Queensland pilot, has warned that more than four million panels are being decommissioned around Australia each year, with only a small number of those recycled or reused. One of the key barriers, the SEC says, is the cost of getting the panels to the recyclers.

In WA, the Cook government seems to have taken this on board, making panel – and battery – collection the focus of the funding.

The state’s energy and environment ministers say the investment will also lay the foundations for a new local recycling industry by unlocking private sector investment and creating jobs.

“These programs will reduce waste to landfill, recover valuable materials, and improve how we manage complex waste streams like solar panels and embedded batteries,” said state environment minister Matthew Swinbourn, in a statement on Wednesday.

“By strengthening our waste and recycling system, we are protecting our environment while supporting a more sustainable future for Western Australians.”

“As WA moves towards becoming a global clean energy powerhouse, this investment will ensure we are prepared for the future,” said state energy minister Amber-Jade Sanderson.

“More solar panels and batteries are coming into use every day and we need systems to manage them at end-of-life, reducing waste and supporting a circular economy.

“This announcement is good for local jobs, good for local businesses and good for our environment.”

If you would like to join more than 29,000 others and get the latest clean energy news delivered straight to your inbox, for free, please click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.