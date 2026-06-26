Deakin University’s Andrea La Nauze on the early findings from an Australia-first trial of technology that lets households and businesses trade rooftop solar via a digital platform.
Solar Insiders Podcast: Virtual networks and the real pursuit of energy democracy
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“Not consulted:” Local councils in the dark on LNP plan to “scrap” huge renewable zone and “evaporate” benefitsLocal government leaders say they were in the dark over state Coalition plans to revise massive renewable zone, and are concerned it will cancel out “huge economic upside”.
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