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Solar Insiders Podcast: Virtual networks and the real pursuit of energy democracy

Solar Insiders Podcast

Deakin University’s Andrea La Nauze on the early findings from an Australia-first trial of technology that lets households and businesses trade rooftop solar via a digital platform.

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