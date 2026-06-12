State Electricity Commission CEO Chris Miller on how the government-owned energy company is filling gaps up and down the renewables transition, from home electrification to deep storage.
Solar Insiders Podcast: The public power company plugging the gaps
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Depleted batteries and very expensive gas: How a two-day heatwave caused near doubling of quarterly pricesBatteries have been protecting consumers from price spikes in most states over summer. But they ran out of puff in one state in January, and let gas rule the roost.
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