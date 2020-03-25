 Solar Insiders Podcast: Can solar isolate itself from Covid-19 pandemic? | RenewEconomy

Solar Insiders Podcast: Can solar isolate itself from Covid-19 pandemic?

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought great uncertainty to the solar industry. Demand is up in some quarters, and down in others. But there is real fear of a brutal slowdown.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought great uncertainty to the solar industry. Demand is up in some quarters, and down in others. But there is real fear of a brutal slowdown. Yet another solar-coaster.

In this latest issue of the Solar Insiders podcast, we talk of the feedback we are getting from the solar industry about demand and supply, pinpointing the areas it is strong, and where it is weak – and what may happen as social distancing intensifies and in the case of a lockdown.

