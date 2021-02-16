Solar and battery hybrid to power Jabiru as uranium mining stops

Energy provider EDL has won a government contract to build a new power system – based around solar and battery storage – to supply the off-grid town of Jabiru in the Northern Territory, which is pinning its future on tourism and services.

Jabiru has until now been supplied by diesel generators from the nearby Ranger uranium mine operated by Energy Resources Australia, but that mine as ceased production and the diesel generators will no longer be available.

The Northern Territory government held a tender for providers to come up with plans to supply the town with at least 50 per cent renewable supply – as per its territory-wide target by 2030.

EDL has won the tender and will build and integrate 3.9MW of solar capacity, a 3MW/5MWh battery, and a 4.5MW diesel plant in what will be known as the Jabiru Hybrid Renewable Project.

“EDL began more than 30 years ago with the development of the Pine Creek Power Station in the Northern Territory, and we’re very proud to continue our commitment to the Territory with Jabiru being our 100th site world-wide,” EDL CEO James Harman said in a statement.

“Once completed, our hybrid renewable power station will provide Jabiru with at least 50% renewable energy over the long term, without compromising power quality or reliability.” Construction will begin shortly. The diesel power station will be completed by the end of 2021, and the solar farm and battery will come online in early 2022. To read the original version of this story on RenewEconomy sister site One Step Off The Grid, please click here.