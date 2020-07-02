Rooftop solar market rebounds in June to post second best month on record

The Australian rooftop solar market rebounded in June, after three months of declining installations blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic, and posted the second highest monthly figures for small-scale rooftop solar on record – 237MW.
The data was released by industry statistician Sunwiz, with director Warwick Johnston notice that the market has offset May’s contraction and is ahead of February’s figures.
“It’s the second best month on record but we’re still behind March’s peak, which leaves you wondering where the market could have been,” he said.
But he also noted that the market was still 38 per cent ahead of where it was at the same time last year.
