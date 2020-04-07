RES buys contested 100MW solar project on outskirts of Canberra

International renewable energy developer RES says it has bought the 100MW Springdale solar project in the Yass Valley region of NSW – on the outskirts of the national capital Canberra – from Australian-based developer Renew Estate and will seek to navigate the proposal through a heavily-contested planning process.

The project, located on 190 hectares of farm land about 8kms north west of Sutton, on Tallagandra Lane, is expected to create around 200 jobs during the construction phase, and five permanent direct jobs during operations.

However, the project – first flagged in mid 2018 – has received dozens of objections from local and nearby residents, including for being a “negative visual site” for tourists, because of traffic congestion and for being away from assigned renewable energy zones.

One learner driver objected because said she was concerned about the number of trucks on the road while she was having lessons. Another said solar farms are a danger to birds.

“Developing new clean energy projects can be challenging and the RES project team is able to leverage our significant experience gained in Australia to see this project through development and into construction,” Matt Rebbeck, CEO of RES in Australia said in a statement.

“RES is committed to sourcing both jobs and materials locally where feasible, enhancing an increased demand for local services such as accommodation and food services. Economic benefits are expected across the service industry, retail sector, and construction supply chain,” the company said.

“In addition, a project Community Benefit Fund will offer a payment of $100,000 to the local community, payable at the start of construction. This fund will be managed locally and used to support local projects, community groups and organisations. Input will be sought from the community to inform and shape how the fund could be implemented.”

RES says it has successfully developed more than 2GW of renewable energy projects throughout Australia and says it is currently undertaking a thorough review of the project and liaising with the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, to discuss next steps.

“RES will be reaching out to all stakeholders of the project and working closely with the community throughout the stages of development.”

Renew Estate will continue to focus on its other developments including the 400MW Buronga Energy Station in NSW and the 300MW Rodds Bay Solar Farm in Queensland.

“Like us, RES recognises that projects of this size will result in changes to the landscape and are committed to working with the community to ensure the project creates enduring social and economic legacies, as well as delivering a net positive impact to the nearby landowners and wider community, to include jobs for locals,” said Rosie King, director of engagement at Renew Estate.

”Our goal at Renew Estate is to now accelerate the development of our other solar projects and partner with other leading players during the development phase.”