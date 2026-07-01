Renewables generate record share of UK electricity, as wind out-supplies gas

Renewable energy sources across the United Kingdom generated a record 53.1 per cent of the country’s electricity during the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 7.4 per cent, driven by increased wind energy generation.

New figures published by the UK government’s department for energy security and net zero this week revealed that record wind generation in the first quarter drove electricity generation from renewables to new highs, helping to push generation from fossil fuels fall to a share of only 32.8 per cent.

Generation from both onshore and offshore wind was up 30 per cent for the quarter, compared to the same quarter in 2025, thanks to increased capacity and higher wind speeds compared to the record low wind speeds recorded in early 2025.

Wind energy alone accounted for 36 per cent of all electricity generated in the quarter, with bioenergy, solar PV, and hydroelectricity accounting for 12, 3, and 2 per cent, respectively.

Renewable installed capacity reached 66 gigawatts (GW), up 3.4 GW than in the first quarter of 2025 with solar PV accounting for 2.4 GW of all new capacity installed.

As a result, solar PV generation also increased slightly in the first quarter, up 1.8 per cent, helping to offset lower-than-average daily sun hours.

The quarter’s record wind generation also helped to increase the low-carbon generation share to 63.8 per cent, despite lower nuclear generation. Net imports also fell by 21 per cent as UK-based generation increased slightly.

Almost all fossil fuel generation in the UK comes from natural gas, which nevertheless still fell by 16 per cent for an overall share of 32.3 per cent of total electricity generation.

In a fitting depiction of the coal industry, the government report explained that “Coal output in the UK is now de minimis” – a Latin legal phrase which essentially means “so minor as to merit disregard”. Coal’s virtual end was brought about by the closure of the countr’s last large surface mine, Ffos-y-Fran in Wales, at the end of November 2023.

“Renewable energy continues to break records, and these latest figures further underline its position as the backbone of our power system,” said Ana Musat, executive director of policy and engagement for RenewableUK, the UK’s renewable energy industry trade body.

“Wind has once again led the way, with a significant increase that has seen it comprehensively outstrip costly and volatile gas. As legacy assets retire over the next few years, increased generation from renewables will continue to play a key role in guaranteeing our energy security.

“This progress has been driven in part by the ongoing rollout of projects across the country and is only set to increase as we prepare for the Government’s next clean energy auction, which is set to open in just a few weeks and will see record levels of offshore capacity eligible to bid.”

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