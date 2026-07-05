Renewables covered record 58 pct of German electricity consumption in first half of 2026

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Renewable energy sources such as wind, solar and biomass covered 58 per cent of Germany’s electricity consumption from January to June 2026, according to preliminary figures by energy industry association BDEW and research institute ZSW.

This is up three percentage points compared to the same period last year, and a new record for the first six months of a year. In total, renewable energy facilities generated 152.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity between January and June.

Renewables are key for Germany’s move to climate neutrality. The country aims to bring the renewables share in electricity consumption to 80 percent by 2030. After the completion of the coal phase-out, Germany aims to establish a greenhouse gas neutral electricity supply.

Wind was the main driver of growth, with onshore wind generation up 7 per cent and offshore up 28 per cent, while solar PV rose four percent and biomass generation remained virtually unchanged. Hydropower generation fell by 8 per cent compared with the previous year due to lower rainfall.

BDEW head Kerstin Andreae called on the government to speed up key energy law reforms that govern renewables expansion, such as the rules for state support.

“Investment will only flow where there are reliable rules in place,” she said. “We expect the government to reach an agreement swiftly so that we can make progress with the process, businesses can invest, and the expansion targets can be met.”

Clean Energy Wire. Reproduced with permission.